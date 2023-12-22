PennDOT Reminds Motorists How to Stay Safe in Case of Emergency

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is committed to continuously improving highway safety and employs a multi-faceted approach that includes outreach and education to encourage safer driving habits.

As such, PennDOT is taking this opportunity to remind drivers how to best keep themselves safe in the case of an emergency on an interstate or freeway.

Pull your vehicle as far away from the active lanes of traffic as possible, preferably into a rest stop area or emergency pull off if one is available.

Know your location. On interstates, green mile markers are located every tenth of a mile on the shoulder.

Then call a mechanic, tow truck, or your insurance companies’ roadside assistance provider for help.

If you’re not sure who to contact, you may also contact the local police or 911.

If your vehicle is disabled, place a white handkerchief or any bright colored cloth on the radio antenna or vehicle door facing traffic.

If you break down at night, turn on your headlights and hazard lights.

Unless you are at a rest stop area, stay inside your vehicle as much as possible while waiting for assistance. Do not enter, cross or walk close to an active lane of traffic on the interstate.

Drivers who encounter an emergency response area along the roadside, such as a properly marked disabled vehicle, must follow the Move Over Law, which requires vehicles merge into the lane away from the vehicle whenever it is safe to do so. The law requires drivers approaching who are unable to safely merge into another lane to “pass the emergency response area at a speed of no more than 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit and reasonable for safely passing.”

Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law covers emergency vehicle with their lights flashing, road crews, tow trucks or emergency responders with lighted flares, posted signs or other traffic-control devices warn travelers, and disabled vehicles displaying at least of the following: two vehicular hazard signal lamps, caution signs or other traffic control device or road flares.

PennDOT encourages all drivers to always carry an emergency kit in their vehicles.

For more information on PennDOT’s approach to improving highway safety, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/safety.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.