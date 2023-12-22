Police: Area Man Admits to Shooting Neighbor’s Dog, Tossing It in Dumpster

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was arrested after he allegedly admitted to shooting a neighbor’s dog because he thought it was a coyote.

Court documents indicate criminal charges were filed against 43-year-old Steven Thomas May, of Sarver, in Butler County Magisterial District Judge Sue Haggerty’s office on Wednesday, December 20.

May serves as the Borough Manager for Saxonburg.

According to the criminal complaint, two known female victims arrived at the Buffalo Township Police Department on November 17, at 12:02 p.m., to report that their dog had been shot and killed by their neighbor, Steven May.

Police obtained information that two of the victim’s dogs went missing between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on November 11 from their farm on Goldscheitter Road. One dog returned at approximately 8:00 a.m., but the other one, a Red Merle Australian Shepard with no tail, did not, the complaint states.

A Facebook post was made on November 11 and flyers were posted on Goldscheitter and Lardentown Roads on November 12. On November 14, the victim received a call from a neighbor who identified himself as “Steve” and told her that her dog had been hit by a car, and he had disposed of it in a dumpster in Saxonburg, the complaint indicates.

The victim wanted more of an explanation from “Steve” and she called him back on November 16. Steven May, of Goldscheitter Road, answered, according to the complaint.

When asked for further explanation on what he had said earlier, May confessed he had shot the dog, thinking it was a coyote and, after he realized it was not, he disposed of it in a dumpster in Saxonburg, the complaint notes.

On November 17, Saxonburg Police Chief Joseph Beachem contacted the Buffalo Township Police Department to report that Steven May came into his office and stated, “I guess you’ve heard,” the complaint states.

Chief Beachem was unaware of what May was talking about and indicated that to him. May told Chief Beachem he had shot a dog after he had mistaken it for a coyote. May further stated that he had offered to pay the family for the loss of the dog, the complaint indicates.

May told Chief Beachem that he had disposed of the dog in a dumpster in Saxonburg specifically because he knew the dumpster would be emptied by November 13, the complaint notes.

On November 18, Chief Beachem directed his lieutenant to search video from cameras posted outside of the police department at 420 West Main Street in Saxonburg, due to the fact there is a dumpster in the back of the parking lot, the complaint states.

Lieutenant Stiles found video surveillance of a white Ford F-150 entering the lot at approximately 5:23 p.m. on November 11. The driver of the truck spent a few minutes putting something into the dumpster and then departed at approximately 5:31 p.m. The video was provided on a thumbdrive to the department. Upon investigation, it was determined that May owns a white Ford F-150 that matches the description of the truck that pulled to the dumpster, the complaint indicates.

On November 18, Game Commission Officer Jacob Babilon interviewed May concerning the incident. May gave a short written statement, indicating that he had shot the dog, mistaking it for a coyote. He waited until dark, and took it to the dumpster and disposed of it, the complaint notes.

May was arraigned before District Judge William Fullerton at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20, on the following charges:

Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing SBI or Death, Felony 3

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2

Damage Real/Personal Property, Summary 5

He was released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 23, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. with District Judge Sue Haggerty presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.