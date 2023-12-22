Repeat Offender Seeks to Withdraw Guilty Plea in Walmart Cosmetics Caper

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion repeat offender who pleaded guilty to stealing from Walmart may now withdraw her plea.

Diana Marie Trivett, 41, of Clarion, appeared at her sentencing hearing on Tuesday and informed Clarion County Judge Sara Seidle-Patton that she may withdraw her plea and that she wants a lawyer.

Judge Seidle-Patton continued the sentencing hearing until January 10th.

Case Background:

Trivett was allegedly caught on surveillance camera stealing from Walmart in Clarion last February. She has three prior convictions of retail theft making the charge a third-degree felony.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against her on Tuesday, February 14, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Walmart Loss Prevention contacted PSP Clarion in regards to a retail theft that occurred around 5:44 p.m. on Monday, February 13, at Walmart located on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

It was reported that Walmart employees were chasing down the defendant—identified as Trivett—who entered her vehicle, a blue 1998 Buick, and drove away. PSP Clarion were dispatched to apprehend the defendant’s fleeing vehicle and successfully apprehended her and her vehicle at Goodwill at 104 Clarion Plaza, the complaint states.

Troopers took Trivett back down to Walmart to have Walmart Loss Prevention positively identify her, and Walmart Loss Prevention identified Trivett as the person who committed the retail theft, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Trivett stole multiple miscellaneous cosmetic accessories, candy items, and other items that totaled $61.60.

The incident was captured on surveillance camera at Walmart, and Trivett was also witnessed by loss prevention during the incident, according to the complaint.

According to court documents, Trivett had three prior convictions of retail theft, making the charged offense a Felony 3, the complaint states.

During the course of this incident, Trivett was also discovered to be driving while under suspension, having an expired registration, being type F suspended, driving without a valid license, and having an expired inspection sticker, as well, the complaint notes.

Trivett was arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, February 13, in front of District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter on the following charges:

– Retail Theft-Take Merchandise, Felony 3

– Failure To Carry License, Summary

– Driving W/O A License, Summary

– Operator’s Privilege Suspended/Revoked-Subs Offense, Summary

– Operating Vehicle W/O Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

– Operation Following Suspension Of Registration, Summary

– Operating Vehicle W/O Valid Inspection, Summary

– Pa. Vehicle Registration Expired >60 Days, Summary

