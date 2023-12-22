Richard “Dick” Feltenberger Jr., 86, of Erie, passed away on December 3, 2023, at his residence.

Born in West Monterey, Clarion County, on April 1, 1937, he was the son of the late Richard Sr. and Wilda “Billie” Shreffler Felterberger.

He graduated from Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children, and earned a full academic scholarship to University of Pennsylvania at Philadelphia where he earned his degrees in Sociology and Secondary Education.

He was employed over 32 years for the Blindness and Visual Services of Pennsylvania from where he retired.

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Werts Feltenberger whom he married June 18, 1960; their three children: Edd Feltenberger of Mesa, AZ, Don Feltenberger of Erie, and Sue (John) McNally of Erie; also five granddaughters.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jack L. Feltenberger.

To honor Dick’s remarkable life, enjoy a “good cup of coffee” as did he, and do “something good” for someone as he did for many.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.