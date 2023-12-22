 

SPONSORED: New Year, New Career at Penn Highlands Healthcare!

Friday, December 22, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Penn Highlands 3DUBOIS, Pa. — Start off the new year with a new career at Penn Highlands Healthcare!

Penn Highlands Healthcare offers various positions from IT to Nursing to Registration to Dining. With eight hospitals and multiple outpatient facilities, Penn Highlands Healthcare has open positions for everyone.

Penn Highlands Healthcare offers exceptional benefits and growth opportunities.

To view all open positions please visit https://careers.phhealthcare.org.

logo(1) penn highlands


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

