State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Multiple Welders in Knox Township

Friday, December 22, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image - 2023-08-31T075354.041CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Theft of Multiple Welders in Knox Township

According to a release issued on Thursday, December 21, PSP Clarion was called to investigate a report of a theft on Lawn Drive in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say three welders were stolen sometime between 12:00 a.m. on November 11, and 1:59 p.m. on December 14.

The value of the welders are $50.00 apiece.

The victim is a 79-year-old Lucinda man.

Retail Theft in Knox

Clarion-based State Police investigated a retail theft that occurred at a grocery store located at 8868 State Route 338, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Trooper McGinnis said a known 52-year-old Knox man stole a package of NyQuil tablets, valued at approximately $10.00.

The suspect was arrested for retail theft, police say.

No further details were released.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


