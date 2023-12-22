The Extraordinary Tale of a Stolen Monster Clarion Whitetail Buck Connected to a Mississippi Murder
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Rod Miller bought a little buck fawn from a whitetail deer breeder in June 1997. It was a tiny little thing, much smaller than Miller had expected to be getting.
(PHOTO ABOVE: Rod Miller with a mount of Goliath in the lodge at RDM Goliath Hunting Lodge in Knox, Pa. December 2023.
“Feet, head and everything could fit in a quart jar. That’s how small he was,” recalled Miller.
Miller was a deer farmer himself, and he was experimenting with selective breeding, hoping the deer on his farm would have characteristics that were desirable to hunters. He said he didn’t want the little fawn because he was so small, but that he’d made the deal and he was going to stick with it.
He was given the choice between two buck fawns that were the smallest he’d ever seen for sale. He chose the one with the brightest eyes.
He took the buck fawn, along with two other fawns, back to his Knox farm and began raising them. Miller insisted on bottle feeding his livestock. The common wisdom at the time was to bottle feed does, but not bucks. Bucks would mature and have no fear of their owner, and therefore no respect when they came into rut. Miller bucked that trend—pun intended.
“He was a poor bottle baby. When he was done, you couldn’t get any more milk in him,” said Miller. “He was the smallest of all the fawns that year. He stayed the smallest—other fawns were drinking twice as much as him.”
Once the little buck was weened from the bottle and began eating Miller’s signature blend of deer feed, he grew at a much faster rate than his peers. By spring, the little quart-sized fawn turned out to be the biggest yearling in the bunch.
“He just ate like a little pig,” said Miller.
As a yearling, Miller knew this buck, who he named Goliath, was special.
“His first rack had twenty-one points, which you don’t see in the wild,” Miller shared. “I knew he was something different, but I didn’t know how special until he turned two. His rack was just phenomenal for a two-year-old in the pen.”
Goliath was the envy of all who saw him. His non-typical rack was huge. It was like nothing anyone had ever seen before. One person in particular was envious of Goliath, and that person was Jeff Spence.
Spence had a whitetail deer farm in Reynoldsville. He didn’t have the same stellar reputation that Miller enjoyed. Most breeders thought little of his deer.
Unrelated to the tale of Goliath, Jeff Spence is now reportedly involved in another bizarre incident. He is currently being held in the Tippah County, Mississippi jail on suspicion of murdering his son-in-law.
One day in the late summer or early fall of 1999, Spence spent some time at the Miller farm to ask questions and learn about the deer business. It was then that he likely saw Goliath for the first time.
In the early evening of October 18, 1999, Rod Miller came home to the farm after work and spent some time looking after his deer. Goliath, he noted, was in a pen with several does and was very interested in an older doe. He made a mental note that it was early for breeding, but also knew that older does sometimes go into heat in the early fall.
The following day, after work, Miller came home and noticed that there was something wrong in Goliath’s pen. He wasn’t there, nor were most of the does. Upon closer inspection, he saw the chain-link fence around Goliath’s pen was cut.
“I didn’t know if he was stolen. It was archery season. I thought maybe one of the hunters had cut the fence to let the deer out to get a shot at them or something like that,” said Miller.
Concerned, Miller grabbed his tranquilizer gun and went out looking for Goliath. He found several of the does in the pasture, but no Goliath.
The following morning, when the dew was still on the ground, he could see drag marks from Goliath’s pen through the pasture to the outside fence. That fence was also cut.
At that point, he knew Goliath had been stolen. He suspected that somebody tranquilized Goliath, placed him on a tarp, dragged the tarp to the outer fence, cut the fence, and loaded up Goliath into a pickup truck.
“After this all happened, I was raking leaves outside the pen and flipped up a dart from an air gun. I didn’t have an airgun at the time. That’s when I knew he was tranquilized for sure,” Miller stated.
Miller picked up the dart, careful not to touch it or smear it, hoping that fingerprints could be lifted from the dart. He turned it over to police, who could not get fingerprints, but did identify the drugs in the dart. They were not drugs that farmers could get from a veterinarian. They were anesthetic drugs meant for humans.
Another bit of information was learned as the police were investigating. In the early morning hours of the day Goliath was stolen, a neighbor of Miller’s who was on his way to work said he saw a maroon pickup parked near the Miller’s farm. He knew somebody was inside because the windows were steamed up. But, he thought, it was probably someone catching some shut-eye or sleeping off a hard night of drinking. He just thought nothing of it until after Goliath was taken.
“You’ll never guess who had a maroon-colored pickup back at that time,” winked Miller. “Jeff.”
The story of the theft of Goliath, the little quart-sized fawn that grew into a massive record-setting buck has been shared all over the world in publications local and global. The Wall Street Journal even did a piece on the case in 2003. Why? Because when Goliath was stolen, millions of dollars in revenue was stolen with him. Goliath was the Secretariat of whitetail deer.
We’ll get into all that in part two.
