Thief Identified by exploreClarion.com Tipsters Sentenced to Prison

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man who pleaded guilty to retail theft after breaking into a Rimersburg gas station and stealing items on two separate occasions has been sentenced.

Clarion County Judge Sara Seidle-Patton sentenced 32-year-old James Anthony Ganoe III, of Rimersburg, to one to three years of incarceration at a State Corrections Institution for the first theft. He also was ordered to one year of probation for the second theft to run concurrently with the first sentence.

Additionally, Ganoe must pay court costs and restitution of $25.18 to University Korner in Rimersburg.

Case Background

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to University Korner on Main Street in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, for a reported theft on Friday, May 19.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a manager, who reported they had a customer come into the store on May 18, 2023, around 11:10 p.m. and stole a pack of cigarettes without paying for it, the complaint states.

Police were provided with a video of the incident, which showed a white male with gauged ears wearing a black hoodie with a handgun on it, black jogging pants, and what appeared to be a black ball cap that was turned backward on his head. He entered the store, walked around, and waited for the store employee. When the employee was not paying attention, the male took a pack of cigarettes from behind the counter and placed them in the pocket of his jogging pants.

The suspect later left the store, without paying for the pack of cigarettes, with two other people. The manager provided a store receipt of $10.35 for the value of the cigarettes that were taken by the suspect.

After putting the suspect’s image on exploreClarion.com to get the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, police ran the suspect’s name of James Anthony Ganoe III, which was provided by the tipsters. Police then ran James Ganoe with the Pennsylvania Justice Network to confirm the identification of the suspect.

Police were then contacted on May 22 by the University Korner located on Main Street in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, about another retail theft that had occurred on Sunday, May 21, according to a second criminal complaint.

Officers met with the store manager, who provided store video that showed a male known to police as James Anthony Ganoe III, because of the earlier retail theft at the same store, the complaint states.

The suspect was seen entering the store around 10:30 p.m. and removing a knife from a container on the counter in the store. He then walked to another part of the store, placed the knife on his person, and then left the store without paying for the knife which was valued at $14.83, the complaint continues.

Ganoe was seen wearing a mossy hoodie with blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a gray tassel cap, the complaint notes.

He was charged with the following offenses:

Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Misdemeanor 2 (one count for each incident)

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 3 (one count for each incident)

Related

Local Man Allegedly Breaks into Rimersburg Gas Station, Steals Items on Two Separate Occasions

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.