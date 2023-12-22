Thomas Dana Watson, 75, of Conneaut Lake, and well respected and loved local Attorney at Law, passed away on December 20, 2023, at Meadville Medical Center.

A full obituary will be posted at a later date.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced in the spring.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Waid-Coleman Funeral Home, Inc. 12422 Conneaut Lake Rd, Conneaut Lake.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.WaidColemanFH.com or mailed to PO Box 5174, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316.

