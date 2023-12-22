Wyatt Anthony Rowe, 22, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh following an illness.

Born in Brookville, on March 7, 2001, he was the son of Laura Gill Bashline and the adopted son, of Beverly Foster.

Wyatt was a 2020 graduate of Cranberry High School.

He enjoyed four wheeling and was a “gear head” who loved fast cars and loud music.

Surviving is his mother, Laura Bashline and her significant other, Papa Cliff Walker of Knox; his adoptive mother, Beverly Foster of Franklin; a brother, Wesley Rowe of Parker; a sister, Dolly Miller and her fiancé Chris Pisor and their children, Matthew, Drake and Christopher all of Butler and his best friend, Orrin Collins of Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Brenda and William Zacherl; his adoptive father, Harry E. Redinger and his brother Robert Ray Foster Jr.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in January.

The family asks that memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences and donations may be made by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.