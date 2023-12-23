Local Man Charged with Leading Police on 120 MPH Chase Through Clarion County Enters Guilty Plea

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man who reportedly led police on a high-speed chase throughout Clarion County pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor on Wednesday in the Clarion Court of Common Pleas.

On Wednesday, December 20, 29-year-old Austin Drew Hunter, of Tionesta, pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor charge of fleeing, reduced from a third-degree felony, in front of Judge Sara Seidle-Patton.

As part of his plea agreement, 25 other charges will be dropped.

Hunter is expected to be sentenced on January 24th at 12:30 p.m. by Judge Seidle-Patton.

Case Background

According to a criminal complaint, a trooper on patrol was observing traffic in the parking lot of the Seldom Inn, located along State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The trooper observed a vehicle operating at a speed of 84 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on State Route 36. The vehicle was later identified as a black Chevy Impala with a PA registration.

The trooper pulled out onto State Route 36 traveling south in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop on this vehicle. The operator of the vehicle, Austin Hunter, then began to drive erratically at an approximate speed of 120 MPH while weaving in and out of oncoming traffic, the complaint states.

Hunter allegedly failed to acknowledge the police lights or sirens for approximately five miles. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the roadway nearly hitting a house and proceeded into a grass field, the complaint indicates.

Hunter jumped out of the vehicle and ran inside the house located in the 23000 block of Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County, the complaint notes.

Hunter ran through the house and then came out the front door. He was apprehended and placed in custody in the front yard of the residence, the complaint states.

Through further investigation, the registered owner of the vehicle told police that she got into an altercation with Hunter regarding him not being able to drive the vehicle and did not give him permission to drive it, the complaint indicates.

