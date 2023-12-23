7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, December 23, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Today
A slight chance of showers between 7am and 9am, then a chance of rain after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 44. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Christmas Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday
Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
