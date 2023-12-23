74 PSP Cadets Celebrate Academy Graduation, Prepare for New Trooper Assignments

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Colonel Christopher L. Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, proudly welcomed 74 new Troopers to PSP during their graduation today from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

(Image above courtesy Pennsylvania State Police)

“Today marks the culmination of hard work, determination, and excellence that our cadets exhibited throughout their time at the academy,” said Col. Paris. “I have the utmost confidence that our graduates will now take the knowledge and training they’ve learned to uphold PSP’s mission to protect and serve our great Commonwealth.”

The ceremony for the 168th graduating class was held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg, where six cadets received the following special awards and recognition:

Joshua C. Dauberman: the Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership;

Anthony R. Bonacci: the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;

Philip F. Davitt III: the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;

Anthony V. Rose: the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;

James M. Stamm: the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;

Isaac R.B. Matthews: the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.

The new troopers will report to the following troops on Tuesday, January 2:

Troop A, Greensburg

Ryan M. Bookheimer

Joseph S. Carles

Isaac R.B. Matthews

Levi M. Myers

Nathan L. Patterson

John T. Pentz

Michael C. Scherer

Marcus J. Wisor

Troop B, Washington

Tyler R. Baker

Ashley M. Belzer

Lifson Dessame

Jarrett D. Grove

Brendan L. Hill

Robert P. Klaes

Hunter T. Martin

Nathaniel J. Medvit

Jacob R. Mineweaser

Joshua A. Moon

Devin T. Rigby

Devin D. Sheffler

Brandon T. Speese

James M. Stamm

Dylan R. White

Troop C, Punxsutawney

Matthew W. Burke

Trent J. Young

Troop E, Erie

Tyler C. Christy

Carmen G. Gett

Mark A. Manos

Sarah A. Miller

Gavin M. Ponka

Evan J. Reed

Hans E. Spencer

Jace R. Stutz

David J. Thompson

Troop F, Montoursville

Peter A. Cofano

Jacob E. Colburn

Caleb N. Danner

Matthew J. Doherty

Andrew P. Fritz

Edward R. Gensel

Jonah C. Klock

Shea B. O’Donnell

Nicholas R. Patton

Dean D. Smith

Micah J. Smith

Troop G, Hollidaysburg

Zachary A. Baer

Brandon A. Murarik

Troop H, Harrisburg

Brandon W. Crossley

Joshua C. Dauberman

Juan F. Gonzalez

Bradley W. Richards

Brook D. Troutman

Troop J, Lancaster

Casey J. Auerbeck

Aron R. Brotzman

Brandon C. Castillo

Zachary J. Cianflone

Philip F. Davitt

Anthony V. Rose

Nicholas L. Witman

Troop K, Philadelphia

Anthony R. Bonacci

Dylan C. Burnett

Gabriel C. Fetter

Nicolette M. Gallo

Royce M. Guagliata

Alexandro Magana

William F. McCrossan

Troop L, Reading

Hana J. Ford

Alex J. Fuhrman

Joseph J. Guiliano

Ryan C. Lesko

Dallin M. Ocasio

Jordan J. Skoff

Cody P. Taft

Dominic A. Viscomi

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.