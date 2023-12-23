Ethel L. Eckelberger, 84, of Freeman Rd., Emlenton, Richland Twp., Clarion Co., went to be with the Lord late Wednesday afternoon, December 20, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Ethel was born in Forestville, Butler County, on June 15, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Florence Johnston Ward.

She was a 1957 graduate of Slippery Rock High School and had been employed for many years as a bus driver with the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District and was a dedicated homemaker. Ethel was later employed as a cashier at Boron Stop 8 in Barkeyville. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, decorating for all holidays, most especially Christmas, gardening and yardwork, sitting on her porch watching the hummingbirds and spending time with friends at the Scrubgrass Senior Center. Ethel was a faithful friend and caretaker to many and had a heart for helping others. She had been a long time active member and treasurer of the former St. Peter Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg and most recently had been attending the Nickleville Presbyterian Church. Ethel was a long time member and president of the auxiliary to the former American Legion Post #636 in Foxburg.

Ethel was married on June 18, 1959 to Ronald E. Eckelberger Jr. Mr. Eckelberger preceded her in death on November 26, 2017.

Surviving are three children, Cheryl A. Pedersen and her husband, James, of Cypress, TX, Ronald P. Eckelberger and his wife, Deb, of Franklin, and Richard A. Eckelberger of Emlenton; a grandson, James Burns and his wife, Nancy, of Pearland, TX and two great grandchildren, Isaac I. and Rachel J. Burns; a sister, Margaret Redfoot of Harrisville; her late husband’s son, Aaron J. Potts and his family, a sister-in-law, a nephew, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two nieces and a brother-in-law.

A memorial service at the Nickleville Presbyterian Church will be scheduled for May. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., St. Petersburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blanket Ministry, Nickleville Presbyterian Church, 169 Valley Church Rd., Emlenton, PA 16373.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

