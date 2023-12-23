Featured Local Job: YMCA Branch Executive Director

The Clarion County YMCA is looking for a cause-driven community leader excited to make an impact in Clarion County! Apply by January 7, 2024.

POSITION SUMMARY

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit, charitable organization committed to strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The Branch Executive Director at CLARION COUNTY YMCA stewards the Y’s cause, promoting and protecting the brand and reputation as a global, inclusive organization within the community. The Branch Executive Director oversees the operation of the Y and participates in volunteer and staff development, financial development, and collaboration with community stakeholders.

OUR CULTURE



Our mission and core values are brought to life by our culture. In the Y, we strive to live our cause of strengthening communities with purpose and intentionality every day.we are open to all. We are a place where you can belong and become.we value you and embrace your individuality.we believe in you and your potential to become a catalyst in the world.we support you in your journey to develop your full potential.above all else, we are on a relentless quest to make our community stronger beginning with you.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Maintains diverse advisory councils that actively support the Y’s goals and strategic plans. Recruits, selects, and develops diverse volunteers for the branch board. Clarifies and reinforces the division of roles and responsibilities between corporate boards, management or advisory boards, staff, and general volunteers. Builds bridges within the community so that all segments of society have access to the Y. Effectively communicates community benefit and the Y’s impact on all stakeholders (e.g., staff, volunteers, members, community leaders) and develops positive working and collaborative relationships with other organizations, businesses, and governmental entities. Manages the budgeting process so that resources are devoted to top priorities and strategic objectives. Ensures operating budgets meet or exceed targets. Develops and directs high-quality member engagement strategies and programs that support branch and association goals and strategies. Establishes plans for the expansion of programs and services, in harmony with overall YMCA objectives and the leadership team. Directs the financial development activities of the branch. Directs branch strategic planning efforts and develops the annual operating plan of the branch. Oversees the hiring, training, development, and supervision of staff. Fosters a climate of innovation to develop member-focused programs that support the Y mission, goals, and strategies. Ensures the safety and maintenance of high-quality facilities, grounds, and equipment.

LEADERSHIP COMPETENCIES

Volunteerism

Engaging Community,

Building Relationships

Fiscal Management

Developing Others

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in human services, social services, business, or equivalent.

YMCA Multi-Team Leader certification preferred.

Six or more years of management experience, preferably in a YMCA or other nonprofit agency.

Ability to direct total operations through volunteer development, supervision of staff, development and monitoring of branch budget, marketing and public relations, and program development.

Experience in management and development of volunteer involvement; ability to recruit top community leaders.

Ability to relate effectively to diverse groups of people from all social and economic segments of the community.

the community.

the community. Proven track record of developing authentic relationships with others.

Ability to establish and maintain collaborations with community organizations.

CPR and First Aid certifications, and all background clearances are required within 30 days of hire.

This position is full-time, exempt, with benefits including health insurance, life insurance, and 12% retirement paid by the employer.

Interested candidates will send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to Jesse Kelley, CEO, Scenic Rivers YMCA at jkelley@clarionymca.net by January 7, 2024.

