Geraldine “Jo” Eleanor Masters, 89, of Franklin, passed away on December 21, 2023 at the Caring Place.

Born on June 23, 1934 in Franklin, PA she was the daughter of the late Guy and Stella (Walls) Chamberlain.

She was a former member of Church of God in Franklin.

Enjoyed crocheting and her flower garden. She liked to do crossword puzzles and read her bible. Most of all, she enjoyed her grandchildren and her Lord.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Robert F. Masters and his companion, Janet Bartosik of Franklin; her grandchildren Kristine Abraham and her husband, Joseph, of Cape Coral, FL, Joseph Eric Masterson and fiancee, Nanchaya, of Thailand, Ryan Scott Masterson and his wife, Angel of Franklin and Cory Robert Masterson and his wife, Sarah, of Franklin; her several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings John B. Chamberlain, William R. Chamberlain, Hilda S. Sloss, Jane D. Clements, and Stephen C. Chamberlain.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Stull Masterson and her siblings Gladys Baty, Guy E. Chamberlain, (infant sister) June L. Chamberlain, Donna M. West, (infant brother) Donald L. Chamberlain, and Janice M. Johnson.

Friends and family are invited to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc, Wednesday, December, 27, 2023 from 10am to 11am with funeral services being held immediately after the visitation at 11am with Pastor Mark Rusnak, The Caring Place Chaplain, officiating

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jo’s name to any Christian organization of their choice.

Jo will be laid to rest at Graham Cemetery.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Jo’s book of memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

