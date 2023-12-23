Janice L. Hoffman, 72, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Born November 29, 1951, in Brookville, PA she was the daughter of the late Jacob Palmer and Lucille Oster Palmer Beck.

On June 7th, 1969, Janice married the love of her life Dennis Hoffman Sr. in Brookville who survives.

For many years she worked as a government contractor as an interviewer and lister for RTI International in Rolley, NC

Janice loved reading and even wrote a book, playing board games and cards, enjoyed solving logic problems and collecting owls, but what she loved most was spending time with her family and having family meals together.

As much as she loved her family, Janice lived for her grandchildren Hayley of New Jersey, Dominick, Hannah of Pittsburgh PA, Cierra (Alex), Donavan (Lily), Zayne, Hallie, and Zyler, spoiling them at every opportunity she could.

She is survived by her husband, sons Dennis Hoffman Jr. (Kelly) of Kittanning, PA, Chris Hoffman (Lori) of Brookville, and a daughter Tracy Hoffman-Todd of Brookville, PA, brother John Palmer (Cheryl) of Erie, PA and stepsister Donna Thomson of Reynoldsville, PA

Janice was preceded in passing by her parents, stepfather James Beck, and Son-in-Law Jonathan Todd.

The family of Janice Hoffman will welcome friends on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 4pm to 8pm at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825 with a service to be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 11 am with Pastor Jason Thompson presiding.

Internment will take place at the St, John’s Cemetery (Windy Hill) Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA

In loving memory of Janice memorial donations and her love for reading may be made to the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library – 223 Valley St. Brookville, PA 15825

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.

