Police Attempting to ID Suspects Involved in Retail Theft at New Bethlehem Market

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help with identifying individuals involved in an incident of retail theft in New Bethlehem this summer.

According to the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, the theft is believed to have occurred in the late summer months of 2023, at Tom’s Riverside in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the pictured individuals were involved in a reported incident of retail theft, but no further details are available.

“We are at a dead end,” a representative of SCCRPD told exploreClarion.com. “We’ve explored our options, we’ve explored what we know to do, but we’re at a dead end, and we need the public’s help.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department at 814-275-1180.

