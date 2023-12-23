Know Your Neighbors: Dr. Cecelia Harmon Is New Bethlehem’s Friendly Neighborhood Veterinarian
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – “When I was in fourth grade, I gave up recess because I thought ‘No I want to study. Veterinarians don’t need to know how to play kickball, but they need to know math and science,’” Dr. Cecelia Harmon told exploreClarion.com.
This story is part of our Know Your Neighbors series. If there’s a person in our community that you think we should spotlight, reach out to us and tell us why.
When most children were impatient to get outside and play kickball with their classmates, Cecelia opted for preparation for her destined career.
“I always knew I wanted to be a vet, so I focused on school—that was my priority. I didn’t do extracurriculars or anything as a kid. I knew you had to have really good grades to get into veterinary school,” Cecelia explained.
After getting good grades in high school, she did the same at Clarion University, acquiring an undergraduate degree in biology. Then, she was accepted into Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Program.
Although it was a very intensive program and a lot of work, she said she “loved every second of it. It was tough sometimes. Tears were shed, but I had a pretty good experience, and then I graduated, and they just unleashed me to the world.”
After graduation, she was hired as a mixed animal general practitioner for Drummond Animal Hospital in New Bethlehem, which means she “takes care of anything with four legs.”
From seeing dogs and cats to goats and sheep, Dr. Cecelia Harmon sees almost every animal in the area. Although she said she hasn’t experienced it herself, they even get wild animal rescues brought into the animal hospital.
Her time is mostly spent between regular appointments, emergency incidents, farm calls, and surgeries, which are predominantly spay-and-neuter operations.
“Most people want to have their pets (spayed or neutered), which, of course, I’m 100% in support of, especially cats,” Dr. Harmon noted. “There may be some scheduled growth removals or emergency surgeries, too.”
Nevertheless, sometimes she sees the not-so-regular appointments.
“I took a sock out of a dog the other day,” she said.
Among the typical 25 patients she sees on a normal day, about 80% to 90% of her time is spent working with small animals.
Dr. Harmon takes special pride in farm calls, which happen when an owner can’t transport their animal to the hospital, such as a cow.
“Unless it’s a horse—because those are pets—but for goats, cows, and that, you’re directly impacting the local food supply chain,” she explained. “Especially working with beef animals and dairy animals. These are people’s livelihoods.”
According to the American Dairy Association, Pennsylvania is ranked eighth in total state milk production, with nearly half a million cows spread amongst just over 5,000 dairy farms.
That makes an average herd size of 91 cows, and every one of those cows needs their respective shots, immunizations, and other treatments.
“Of course, most of the producers love their animals and want what’s best for them, but also, they are what keep people employed and help to feed people,” she added. “So, it’s an important job as a veterinarian to just be in charge of that.”
She also takes pride in educating animal owners through her YouTube page, under Dr. Cecelia Bedelia.
“I’ve been making YouTube videos since I was a child. In the last five years or so, I’ve switched to making more educational videos for clients.”
One video amassed 14,000 views, which walks through cat diabetes, giving insulin injections, and taking blood sugar.
“A lot of people around the country have reached out to me saying that they found it incredibly helpful,” she said. “(We) veterinarians always do our best to give demonstrations and information when people come in for appointments. But, when you have a crazy day, it’s hard to give each patient what the owner might need and some owners might want a refresher. So, a lot of people have found that helpful.”
When asked what she sees in her future, Dr. Harmon said she’s content with how things are currently.
“I always just have seen myself as a friendly neighborhood veterinarian. I just really like our little community, we have and I’m just here to kinda fix all the animals that are broken,” she said.
Dr. Harmon also writes a regular column for an area newspaper and volunteers in her spare time at the Clarion County Fair and various community centers.
“I’ve always been involved in the community…I just try to volunteer and do stuff where I can,” she related. “I’m not just a ‘one-trick—I can neuter a cat or (geld) a pony.’”
Know Your Neighbors is an ongoing series focusing on people making a positive impact in Clarion County. To nominate a Clarion County resident, email news@exploreClarion.com
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.