SPONSORED: Light Adjustable Lenses Offered at Laurel Eye Clinic

Saturday, December 23, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

ligh adjustbale lensesBROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Laurel Eye Clinic is now offering Light Adjustable Lens+(LAL+) from RxSight.

The LAL and the LAL+ are the first and only lenses that can be adjusted in your eye after cataract surgery. The LAL and LAL+ are premium lenses to give you premium vision—your most precious sense. The LAL+ offers an enhanced range of vision!

Find out more by scheduling an appointment at Laurel Eye Clinic today.

For more information please contact the Laurel Eye Clinic at 814-849-8344 or visit LaurelEye.com

