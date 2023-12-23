SPONSORED: New Equipment Hitting the BROOKVILLE Shop Floor: AMADA Laser Table, COBOT Welder, Doosan Mill & Dengensha Resistance Welder
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Equipment has been investing in their own company by purchasing equipment in 2023 to make production time decrease and be more efficient.
BROOKVILLE received their AMADA Ensis Series 3150 3kw Fiber Laser, capable of cutting up to one inch of mild steel, up to 1/2 inch of aluminum, and up to 1/4 inch of copper. The AMADA Laser Table is used mostly for the contract of Liberty Electronics Electrical Boxes.
The AMADA Laser Cutter can handle pieces of metal up to 5 feet wide by 10 feet long. The laser table works most efficiently with thinner material. Although it can cut up to one inch of steel, it is most efficient around 1/2 inch or less. The tolerance of the material can also play a factor in how it cuts on the machine. Speed, efficiency, and tolerance are the determining factors on whether something is cut on this laser table or the plasma cutter.
Since receiving this machine, BROOKVILLE has had an increase in efficiency. For example, you can use the laser to cut a hole in a sheet, no thinner than the size of your material, for tap holes, which eliminates the need for drilling after removing the material from the machine.
The laser cutter is also capable of etching, both normal and deep depths, which is used for labeling each piece with part numbers. They can now do this for their customers, like Liberty Electronics, and label items with specific numbers relevant to their group. BROOKVILLE has eliminated human error and increased efficiency with the etching feature, by using it to mark places for stitch weld placement, holes to drill, and bend lines.
BROOKVILLE also recently purchased a COBOT UR10 welder from HireBotics. It is a welder hooked to a robotic arm, fixed to a 5 x 10 fixturing table.
The welder is a Collaborative Welder, meaning there is no code needed and its learning tip allows it to determine where you want it to weld by touching one point to the other. You can tell the robot what
kind of weld to make and how far apart they need to be. They have been using the welder on most of the Liberty Boxes which has cut the welding time cut in half. HireBotics advertises it will be two to three times faster than a human, so as they learn, they will only get faster.
They also recently installed a new Doosan DNM 750L mill, which has been used for their industrial chassis orders. They had the exact same machine, but it was much smaller. DNM 750L is able to travel over double the area. They are also awaiting the arrival of a Dengensha Resistance Welder, which will weld nuts and studs, decrease time spent from three minutes to four seconds per weld, and gain a cleaner look.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas, in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for “Technical Innovation of the Year.” Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
