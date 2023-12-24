 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, December 24, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
A chance of drizzle before 7am. Patchy fog between 9am and 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Christmas Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Rain. High near 52. Southeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Rain, mainly before 1pm. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
