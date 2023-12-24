Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Traditional Lasagna

You will receive the highest compliments with this recipe!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

3/4 pound bulk pork sausage



3 cans (8 ounces each) tomato sauce2 cans (6 ounces each) tomato paste2 garlic cloves, minced2 teaspoons sugar1 teaspoon Italian seasoning1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon pepper3 large eggs3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley3 cups 4% small-curd cottage cheese1 cup ricotta cheese1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese9 lasagna noodles, cooked and drained6 slices provolone cheese (about 6 ounces)3 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided

Directions

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook and crumble beef and sausage until no longer pink; drain. Add next 7 ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Adjust seasoning with additional salt and pepper if desired.

2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, lightly beat eggs. Add parsley; stir in cottage cheese, ricotta and Parmesan cheese.

3. Preheat oven to 375°. Spread 1 cup meat sauce in an ungreased 13×9-in. baking dish. Layer baking dish with 3 noodles, provolone cheese, 2 cups cottage cheese mixture, 1 cup mozzarella, 3 noodles, 2 cups meat sauce, remaining cottage cheese mixture and 1 cup mozzarella. Top with remaining noodles, meat sauce and mozzarella (dish will be full).

4. Cover; bake 50 minutes. Uncover; bake until heated through, about 20 minutes. Let lasagna stand 15 minutes before cutting.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

