Golden Years: Betty Heasley Has Touched the Lives of Everyone Around Her
“On Sunday, December 24th, our wonderful mother/grandmother, Betty Louise (Gilbert) Heasley will be blowing out 90 candles!”
Written by Ruth Frederick
Her kindness and generosity has touched the lives of everyone around her.
Betty was the fifth of eight children born in Sheffield, Pa., to Clyde and Ruth Gilbert. She was three years old when they moved to the family farm in Tionesta, Pa. She grew up much preferring to be outside working on the farm than inside helping her mom and Grandmother Hannold. She had a fondness for horses.
Betty and her siblings, Alfred, Valjean (Silvis), Doris (Garey), Arlene (Heasley), Leland (Buck), Norris, and Randy all went to school in Tionesta.
While Betty and her sister, Valjean, were walking home from a nearby store one summer day, two cousins and a friend from Leeper were driving by and stopped to say hello to the beautiful young ladies. All three young men ended up marrying three of the lovely Gilbert sisters!
Betty married Norman Heasley on September 1, 1951, and were married for 64 years before his passing on April 11, 2016. Together they had five children: Larry (Mary Ellen), Ed (Darlene), Deb (Steve) Steele, Ruth (Gene) Frederick, and much to the delightful surprise of the entire family when she turned 40 in 1973 on Christmas Eve, brought her “forever baby boy”, Jason (Mandy), into the family on Christmas Day.
Betty loves to bake and makes the best pies ever! It’s hard to replicate her recipes as they are from memory and would include terms like “a pinch of this,” “a dash of that,” and “it has to feel right.”
Having worked her entire life, she retired in 1995 as a secretary in the District Magistrate’s office.
She is an avid Pirates baseball and Steelers fan. She loves to do word search puzzles and watch Westerns.
Betty is a member of Good Shepherd Methodist Church in Leeper where she was an active member of the Dorcas Circle.
The light of her life are her 14 grandchildren: Matt (Jodi) Heasley, Melissa (Scott) Austen, Steven Steele II, Bethany (Casey) O’Toole, Justin (Macy) Heasley, Jennifer (Ned) Bartley, Amanda (Michael) Hepinger, Andrew (Sadie) Steele, Laura Steele – deceased, Katie (Ryan) Truesdale, MacKenzie Heasley, Addyson Heasley, Ryleigh Heasley, and Haeden Heasley along with her two step-grandchildren: Tisha Frederick and Bret (Natasia) Frederick and 14 great-grandchildren.
There isn’t a baby she can’t calm or make smile. If there is a baby in the room, it’s on her lap. She’s lovingly known as “The Baby Whisperer.”
The family will be celebrating her birthday with a party on Christmas Eve.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.