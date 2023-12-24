All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Herbert Thrush
Herbert Thrush served our country in the United States Army Reserves.
Name: Herbert C. Thrush
Born: March 12, 1936
Died: September 4, 2023
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army Reserves
Herbert proudly served in the Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964.
He also served the community through his membership with the First Presbyterian Church in Clarion.
He was laid to rest in the Mars Cemetery in Adams Township.
Click here to view a full obituary.
