Historical Series: The Almost Forgotten Venango County Diamond Rush, Part 1
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – On October 18, 1928, only about 25 years after the Wright brothers’ first flight, an airmail pilot named William C. “Wild Bill” Hopson was flying his De Havilland 4B biplane three miles south of Polk in bad weather.
(Photo above: Venango County residents looking for diamonds at the crash site of William C. Hopson’s airmail plane. The Intelligencer. October 24, 1928.)
Hopson was one of just a handful of pilots working a route from New York to Chicago for the National Air Transport Service. With over 5,000 hours of flight time, he had more experience in the air than almost anybody in the nation. Thanks to a couple of close calls, he had some experience in emergency landings.
Looking for a place to land, he dropped flares to illuminate the terrain below. Unable to find a place to land safely, and unable to keep his plane in the air, he struck the treetops. Both the plane and Hopson were consumed by fire. He was the third airmail pilot to suffer the same fate over the mountains in three years. Hopson reportedly failed to set his altimeter properly, causing him to fly lower than he thought.
William C. Hopson. Photo by Nathaniel L. Dewell, 1922.
The contents of almost every package stowed in the small single-engine plane went up in smoke—only 10 pounds of the original 900 survived. One package, though, had contents that wouldn’t burn. Instead, they were scattered all over the landscape of the rocky ravine known as Bear Hollow, causing Venango County’s second economic boom. This time it wasn’t oil, it was diamonds.
Three rescuers reached the crash site at about 7:00 the following morning. They were able to recover Hopson’s body and the surviving mail. Later that day, souvenir seekers reached the wreckage, bringing home broken struts, charred pieces of metal, and other parts of the plane.
One of the rescuers who found Hopson’s plane standing on the wreckage. The News-Herald. October 23, 1928.
In the afternoon of October 19th, a woman who had reached the wreck site noticed something shiny embedded into the soggy ground. After digging around and inspecting the shiny stones, it was doubtless what they were. It wasn’t hard to locate more. Within minutes, several women had found multiple diamonds. One young woman, it was reported, found 14.
“It was reported today that one young woman had reclaimed 14 diamonds from the wreckage and that others who had not visited the scene had purchased some for $2 and $3 apiece in Polk” documented the News-Herald on October 20, 1928.
“Naturally those who had obtained the diamonds, real or otherwise, did not have much to say about the ‘discovery,’ but the stories appear well authenticated, and personas at the scene at 4 o’clock Friday afternoon vouch for them, it is said.”
By the following day, news of the diamond rush had spread throughout Venango County, attracting hundreds of prospectors to the area.
Souvenir hunters scour the ground near Hopson’s wreckage looking for diamonds. The News-Herald. October 23, 1928.
“Supt. Wesley L. Smith, of the National Air Transport Service, Bellefonte to Cleveland, abandoned the plane at 3 o’clock last Friday afternoon, taking to Franklin the 10 pounds of salvaged mail and a few diamonds found while he was looking through the scattered debris,” reported the Pittsburgh Sun-Telegraph.
“After his departure and announcement that the plane would be abandoned, hundreds from Polk, Franklin, Oil City, and vicinity, searching about the wreckage uncovered the find.”
The Sun-Telegraph continued, “Women were the most fortunate, tearing their silk stockings and bespattering light dresses with mud in the scramble for the gems.”
On Saturday night, Post Office Inspector William Tafel arrived in Franklin. He was not happy with the goings-on of the Venango prospectors. I’ll tell you what he did in part two.
