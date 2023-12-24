Scott Snow Receives Melvin Jones Fellowship Award
Sunday, December 24, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – Scott Snow, President of 4 Your Car Connection, was presented the Cranberry Area Lions Club Melvin Jones Fellowship Award in early December.
The Melvin Jones Award is the highest Lions award and is the backbone of the Lions Foundation. Presented to those who donate $1,000 to LCIF or to people for whom a donation was made by others, it’s a tremendous contribution to humanity and the legacy of the founder, Melvin Jones.
Scott has made numerous heartfelt contributions to the community and is a well-deserving recipient of such a prestigious award.
Below is a list of free events and sponsorships Scott and 4YCC have hosted in recent years for the community:
- Thanksgiving Dinner at Log Cabin – served over 700 meals on Monday, November 20th, 2023.
- Anniversary BBQ every June- serves meals and ice cream to around 500-700 people with fun activities for the kids like balloon art, mechanical bull riding, magicians, games, and prizes for all ages.
- Car Show the last 2 years in June with 3 top prizes of $200, $100, and $50.
- Concert & Fireworks to commemorate 4YCC’s 20th Anniversary in 2022 with free meal tokens for the Lions Club food truck while enjoying the concert/fireworks.
- Holiday Turkey giveaways every year.
- Holiday Pie giveaways every year.
- Numerous giveaways throughout the year- kids coloring contest, likes, and shares on Facebook for tickets to local businesses and events.
- Cranberry 4th of July Fireworks committee handling most all of the promotional items and obtaining sponsorships from other local businesses to make it happen.
- Local youth sponsorships- school sports teams, Little League, etc.
- YMCA sponsorship
- Gift basket contributions for local fundraising
- 4-H Livestock Auction purchases, he butchers the meat and gives it away to his employees to stock their freezers and also to the youth participants. The youth that he purchases from are invited to attend the presentation of the meat to his employees so they can see the fruits of their labor.
