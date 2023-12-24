TAKE3 Trio Inspired A-C Valley Students with ‘Where ROCK meets BACH’

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – With rock-star charisma the genre smashing popular-classical crossover group – TAKE3 trio – brought their energetic and virtuosic “Where ROCK meets BACH” to inspire students from K to 12 in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley Schools.

The event happened on Monday, December 18, 2023, in a day of classroom workshops and assemblies, following their sold-out concert in Lincoln Hall on Sunday for Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts in Foxburg, Pa.

With the refinement of classical music combined with a flair for the wild and unexpected described as “Where ROCK meets BACH”, TAKE3 Trio has electrified audiences with their seamless mix from Elvis, Bieber and the Beatles to Bach and Beethoven, which is bringing them to over 60 stops in the U.S. during the 23/24 season.

The Educational residency following their Sunday concert in Lincoln Hall for Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts – in which they performed selections from their Christmas CD as well as their entertaining classical-popular mashups: “O Holy Night”, “Ave Maria” and “Silent Night” to a “Nutcracker Medley”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” in their Christmas portion of the program PLUS “Unchained Melody”, “Amazing Grace”, “What a Wonderful World”, Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and Orange Blossom Special.

ARCA’s Educational ArtReach Program is in fulfillment of its mission as a non-profit organization, demonstrating its commitment to contribute to the future of the Allegheny- Clarion Valley community through the arts education of its young people.

In the fifteenth year of ARCA’s Educational ArtReach partnership program with the A-C Valley schools, the phenomenal violinist and entertainer Lindsay Deutsch with pianist Ting Li and cellist Izzy Palacpac amazed elementary students in three small workshops in the common areas outside their classrooms for students in grades K to 6 in the community areas outside their classrooms.

Allegheny Clarion Valley elementary school student, Jacob Long, had a special moment after the morning workshop with the brilliant crossover trio TAKE3 when he demonstrated for them his “perfect pitch”, correctly identifying notes by hearing them. It is a special gift which most professional musicians have – often an inspiration to pursue music performance – and for this talented, young boy with a beautiful voice, a treasure.



Following the afternoon assembly where they had played “All I want for Christmas is You” – Jacob came to the trio and sang it for them – and, of course, in the exact key in which they played it. Way to go, Jacob! Here’s to more and more musical accomplishment inspired by these extraordinary professional musicians in your school. This is what ARCA’s Educational ArtReach program is all about!

Trained in the country’s finest conservatories and hailed in the press for being “…hypnotic…amazing…instantly capturing the audience…”, TAKE3 dazzled students in two assembly concerts in the afternoon in the high school auditorium for grades K-6 and 7 to 12. The trio performed popular Christmas tunes and their famous mashups of classical and popular music. Violinist Lindsay Deutsch moved around the auditorium playing for the students and taking questions. A perfect send-off for the students before the holidays!

ARCA is grateful to its Members and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts for their financial support of its Educational ArtReach program – and extends great thanks to Karen Hetrick and Jennifer Powell Lowrey for coordinating residency and to Allegheny-Clarion Valley Schools administrators Superintendent David McDeavittand Principals Lori Sherman and Bill Jordan for their commitment to this important musical resource program.

General music teacher and elementary and Jr. Sr. High School band director, Karen Hetrick said, “Thank you to ARCA for bringing TAKE3 to our schools this week. Our students in grades K-12 were amazed and inspired by the performances. The students were so impressed by the ability of these fine musicians. They loved the song choices and had a wonderful time singing with the group! My high school students were amazed by the fact that two of the members had everything memorized! What a wonderful event to lead our students into their holiday break!”

General music and choral conductor, Jennifer Powell Lowrey said, “Take3 Trio were not only amazing performers, but also educators. They managed to captivate students’ attention from kindergarten to senior high the week before Christmas! That is nothing short of a miracle and speaks volumes about the talent, personality and energy of this group.”

Superintendent David McDeavitt shared about the importance of the ARCA-A-C Valley partnership to students: “The relationship that A-C Valley School District has with the ARCA and the Educational ArtReach Services is very valuable for our school district and student

learning. These types of learning activities ties nicely into the STEAM centered learning philosophy, and via hands on learning with the arts escapes the traditional model of engagement.”

TAKE3’s founder and violinist Lindsay Deutsch feels strongly that the young people of today need to have opportunities to be exposed to the world of classical music. In 2007, Lindsay and her sister, Lauren, co-founded a non-profit organization, the Classics Alive Foundation, www.classicsalive.org, dedicated to building classical music audiences.

With TAKE3, Lindsay and musicians ignite appreciation of classical music with students bringing the refinement of their rigorous classical music backgrounds infused with rock-star charisma. Having been Yanni’s featured violin soloist and toured most of the 7 continents, Lindsay Deutsch and fellow TAKE3 artists present entertaining mashups of cross-over pop music, the genre-smashing, virtuosic-crossover trio.

TAKE3’s educational programming offers a broad range of teaching and interactive performances that includes instruction in classical, pop, movie music, conducting and storytelling. It is designed for students of all ages with their goal to light a fire within the

students that sparks their creativity. Whether they become active future listeners or even performers themselves, a visceral excitement for creativity is what they are after.

Trained at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Leonard Cohen, Bieber, and The Beach Boys. The Nevada Sagebrush says of TAKE3 “…. this group gave us a tremendous night of undisputed talent from some of the most passionate musicians around.”

TAKE3 makes it their mission to impart their love, passion and joy in music making to all who hear them, using their artistic ability as a conduit for musical storytelling. This dynamic and charismatic threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country performing their arrangements of Christmas favorites, top pop hits, Oldies, Americana, and their signature classical mashups – and everything in between including classical favorites.

TAKE3 lives at the intersection where pop, rock and classical fusion collide. Described by audience goers as a mini–Trans Siberian Orchestra Christmas experience, TAKE3 is nothing short of exhilarating and has electrified audiences at venues and performing arts centers throughout the U.S. with their unmistakable style and infectious joy in music making.

