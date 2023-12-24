Wilda Kay Hollingsworth, 87, of Rimersburg, PA, formerly of Winer Haven, FL, passed away on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at Clarion Hospital.

She was born on June 28, 1936 in Porter Twp. Clarion County, PA the daughter of Charles Emerson Byers and Pauline Gathers Will.

Kay lived in Rimersburg with her husband, Jack, before moving to Winter Haven, FL. She worked for Kmart retiring as a supervisor with 30 years of service.

Kay was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Winter Haven, FL, where she was also a choir member. She moved back to Rimersburg two years ago. She enjoyed going to church, singing in the choir, building puzzles, and doing word searches.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons, David D. (Sue) Hollingsworth of Rimersburg, Stephen D. (Sherry) Hollingsworth of Winter Haven, FL, Kevin D. (Brenda) Hollingsworth of Elizabethtown, N.C., and retired Master Sargent Douglas A. (Mindy) Hollingsworth of Minot, ND; daughter, Doris K. (Bill) Johnston of Rimersburg; sister, Ellen (Rich) Kilgore of Sligo; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Dean Hollingsworth, who died on July 27, 2006; brothers, Wayne Byers, Larry Byers and Dean Byers; and sisters, Dawn Wensel, Vera Montgomery, Lois Jones, and Carol Eisenman.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Dan George officiating. Interment will be in Cedarview Memorial Park, Strantonville, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Kay’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.