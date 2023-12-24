William “Jim” James McCracken, 71, of Brookville, Pa., passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023, while a resident at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Jim was born on July 6, 1952, to the late William Floyd Jr. and Mary Ruth (Temchulla) McCracken in East Aurora, NY.

He graduated from Clarion–Limestone School District with the Class of 1970. Jim attended Slippery Rock University for a short time until he went to work for Pittsburgh Shawmut and Buffalo Pittsburgh Railroad. He retired from the railroads in 2013, after 39 years of service.

Jim was a sports fanatic; he loved all sports. Jim had a special place in his heart for basketball. He coached basketball for over 20 years. He spent many years with the Clarion–Limestone girls’ team and the Brookville boys’ team. He was often referred to as “Coach” and made a huge impact on the youth in the community and the surrounding areas. Many looked to him for advice on and off the court. He also spent several years coaching track and field and cross country.

Jim is survived by four siblings; Linda (John) Brosius; Robert “Bob” McCracken; C. Diane (Robert) Melton; Mark (Laura) McCracken; nine nieces and nephews; Suzie Brosius; John (Krista) Brosius Jr.; Kelli Brosius; Joshua Melton; Seth Melton; Danielle (Dylan) Gee; Angela (Dave) Snyder; Heidi McCracken; and Becky McCracken. Jim is also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Jim is preceded in passing by his parents.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, from 1 pm to 8 pm at the McKinney–d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, beginning at 11 am. Interment will take place at St. John’s (Windy Hill) Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Brookville Boys Basketball Court Club, 26 South Pickering Street, Brookville, PA 15825, or to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.