7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, December 25, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Christmas Day
Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Rain, mainly after 3am. Low around 44. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Rain. High near 53. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 46. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Rain. High near 51. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow before 1pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
