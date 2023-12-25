Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Herbed Beef Tenderloin

You don’t need much seasoning to add flavor to this tender beef roast!

Ingredients

1 beef tenderloin roast (3 pounds)

2 teaspoons olive oil



2 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon pepper1 teaspoon dried basil3/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

Directions

1. Tie tenderloin at 2-in. intervals with a kitchen string. Combine oil and garlic; brush over meat. Combine the salt, pepper, basil, and rosemary; sprinkle evenly over the meat. Place on a rack in a shallow roasting pan.

2. Bake, uncovered, at 425° until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°), 40-50 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

