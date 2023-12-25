Local Man Sentenced to Probation Following Guilty Plea of Assault of a Woman During a Domestic Altercation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man who was charged with shoving a woman during a domestic altercation in Rimersburg Borough, causing a concussion, was sentenced in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Sara Seidle-Patton sentenced 52-year-old Matthew Thomas Hoover, of Rimersburg, to one year of probation on Wednesday, December 20, on a second-degree misdemeanor Simple Assault offense.

He was also ordered to 25 hours of community service.

Hoover pleaded guilty to the above charge on November 15.

As a result of the guilty plea agreement, a summary charge of Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact was dismissed.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in District Judge Jeffrey Miller’s office on July 24, a PSP Clarion Trooper was dispatched to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Department around 11:21 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 for a report of an assault.

The trooper arrived at the Clarion Hospital and interviewed the victim.

The victim related that she and Matthew Hoover were arguing, and he grabbed her by the shirt and shoved her. She then fell backward and hit the back of her head on a chair, the complaint states.

Troopers observed a swollen bump on the back of the victim’s head, the complaint notes.

The victim told police that Hoover was still in her apartment, and she gave permission for police to enter the apartment, the complaint indicates.

The trooper made contact with Hoover at the victim’s apartment. He was interviewed and related that there was no physical contact between him and the victim, but they did have a verbal argument, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, on Monday, July 24, at approximately 12:40 a.m., the victim related by telephone that she was diagnosed with a concussion.

