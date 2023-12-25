Newbie Man Facing Strangulation Charges Maintains Innocence; Case Headed for Trial

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man who allegedly assaulted and strangled a woman during a domestic dispute stated at pleas court that he wanted to go to trial.

Bert Alan King, 47, is facing charges of Strangulation, a Felony 2 offense, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of Simple Assault, and summary Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 1, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Sara Seidle-Patton.

Case Background

According to a criminal complaint, State Police in Clarion were dispatched to Ridge Avenue in Clarion Township, around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, for a report of a domestic incident between a known victim and the defendant – Bert Alan King.

Upon arriving, troopers spoke with the victim who related she was arguing with King. The victim reported that King grabbed her and started to choke her, and she was unable to breathe, the complaint states.

The victim said King threatened to punch her in the mouth and told her several times he would “shut her up if he needed to,” the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim said she was able to get away from King and run to a neighbor’s house.

It was noted that the victim had several marks on both sides of her neck.

In an interview with PSP Clarion, King said he did not do anything to the victim. He stated the victim “did all the marks to herself,” according to the complaint.

