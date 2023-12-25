Timothy R. Patterson, 51, of Parker, PA, passed away on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

He was born on Oct. 3, 1972 in Butler, PA, the son of Norman Ray and Shirley J. (McKee) Patterson.

Tim was a 1991 graduate of Union High School and a 1992 graduate of Ohio Diesel Tech.

He enjoyed riding motor cycles, working on cars and going mudding.

His memory will be cherished by his son, Devin R. Patterson of Delavan, WI; his daughter, Merissa N. (Gemas) McKinney and husband, Cole of Darien, WI; granddaughter, Rylee R. McKinney; his aunt, Betty M. Craig of Rimersburg; his brother, Randy L. Patterson and wife, Sandra of Sligo; sister, Sheila P. McKissick and husband, Dennis of Callensburg; his nieces and nephews, Jessica (Aaron) Lemmon, Jeremy Patterson, Jolene (Mark) Mrozek, Cory (Karisa) McKissick and Cody McKissik; and four great-nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Interment will be Mt. Hope Cemetery, Madison Twp., Clarion County, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tim’s memory to Mt. Hope Church of Conneration, 372 Church Rd, Parker, PA 16049.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Tim’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

