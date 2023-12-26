7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Tuesday, December 26, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Today
Rain. High near 52. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Rain. Low around 46. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Rain. High near 52. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Rain likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday
A chance of rain before 8am, then a chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
New Year’s Day
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
