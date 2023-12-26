Birthday Wishes: Happy 11th Birthday, Rue!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday, Rue Johnson!

Rue turned 11 on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25.

Submitted by her father, Nate Johnson.

To submit a birthday announcement, email news@exploreClarion.com.

