Clarion Woman Sentenced to Probation for Her Part in Drug Bust

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman was sentenced last Wednesday to probation for her participation in a drug delivery case.

On Wednesday, December 20, President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton sentenced 39-year-old Samantha Ann Day, of Clarion, to five years of probation for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver or possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

Day pleaded guilty to the above crime on November 15 in Plea Court.

She was also order to complete 25 hours of community service and pay court fees and restitution to the Clarion County Detectives and the State Police.

Additionally, she was recommended for Treatment Court to address her substance abuse.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in June, CNET conducted a controlled drug purchase from Jeffery Simpson on Thursday, May 18, using an undercover officer (UC).

The UC made a controlled purchase from Simpson in the past and set up an exchange for an ounce of crystal methamphetamine in exchange for $650.00, the complaint indicates.

Simpson needed the money up front and then would go purchase the methamphetamine and deliver the drugs to the UC later, the complaint states.

Simpson provided the address to the UC to meet and front the money at the Park Circle Apartments in Clarion Borough, the complaint notes.

At 8:50 p.m., the UC pulled into Simpson’s parking lot at Park Circle. Simpson exited his apartment and got back into the UC vehicle. The UC provided Simpson with the $650.00 in official CNET funds. The UC and Simpson agreed that the UC would pick up the drugs the following day, according to the complaint.

On May 19, at 1:04 p.m., the UC returned to the parking lot at Park Circle. At 1:04 p.m., a white female exited the apartment and got into the front passenger seat of the UC vehicle. The female was identified as Samantha Day, Simpson’s girlfriend, the complaint states.

Day provided the UC with a Welch fruit snack bag that contained a plastic baggie of crystal methamphetamine, the complaint indicates.

The UC returned to the Clarion County DA’s Office and turned over the evidence. Officers and later hand delivered the evidence to the Erie Regional Lab, the complaint notes.

Simpson and Day were subsequently charged. Simpson’s case remains active.

