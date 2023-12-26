Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spiral Ham with Cranberry Glaze

The sweet, tangy glaze that complements this ham looks so pretty!

Ingredients

1 bone-in fully cooked spiral-sliced ham (8 pounds)

1 can (14 ounces) whole-berry cranberry sauce



1 package (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries1 jar (12 ounces) red currant jelly1 cup light corn syrup1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Directions

1. Place ham on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Cover and bake at 325° for 2-1/2 hours.

2. Meanwhile, for glaze, combine the remaining ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until cranberries pop, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat.

3. Uncover ham; bake until a thermometer reads 140°, about 30 minutes longer, basting twice with 1-1/2 cups glaze. Serve the remaining glaze with ham.

