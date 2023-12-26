 

Clarion Woman Accused of Resisting Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Pleads Guilty

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Clarion County Courthouse - Courtroom 1 - IMG_8441CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and flight to avoid apprehension has pleaded guilty to one count of each charge in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

As part of her plea agreement on Wednesday, December 20, ten other charges against 20-year-old Heaven Lee McMillen, of Clarion, has been dropped.

McMillen is scheduled for sentencing on January 24, at 9:00 a.m., in Courtroom 1 of the Clarion County Courthouse with President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

Case Background

McMillen was facing charges for resisting arrest, engaging in disorderly conduct by fighting, and public drunkenness at the time, charges stemming from an incident where McMillen allegedly attempted to flee from Clarion County Probation officers who were trying to arrest her for a probation violation related to controlled substances.

During the altercation, McMillen became so combative that use of a taser had to be threatened before she eventually complied and was taken into custody. This incident led the probation officers to request the police to file criminal charges against her.

