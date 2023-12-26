Dannie J. Shipe, age 86, a long time Galusha Road Brockway resident, currently a resident at Christ the King Manor in DuBois, died on Friday December 22, 2023 at the Manor.

Born on July 3, 1937, in Marienville, PA; he was the son of the late H. Wayne and Julia Kerry Shipe.

On May 13, 1967, he was married to Deanna Sickeri and she survives and lives in DuBois.

Retired, Dannie over the years was employed at the Brockway Glass Offices, had worked as a Driller at Fairman Drilling and at his retirement was employed at Brockway Pressed Metals.

He served over nine years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan, Germany and the United States.

He was a member at St. Tobias Church in Brockway.

He was a special character, famous for phrases he used quite often and many people will cherish those phrases forever.

He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and attending games.

He loved traveling the world with Deanna and especially enjoyed camping.

Dannie was a family man, loving each person in his own unique way. He loved “his girls” and family at Christ the King Manor.

In addition to his wife he is also survived by a daughter Michele Armstrong (Brent) of Treasure Lake; a son Michael Shipe of Sykesville, PA; sisters Judy (Jack) Erich of Kersey, PA; Becky (Sylvester) Corey of Elbon; Patricia Freemer of St. Marys; brothers William Shipe, Richard (Colleen) Shipe both of Arlington, TX and Larry W. “Zeke” Shipe of Ridgway; 4 grandchildren Nicholas (Tara) Blakley, Anthony (Kira) Blakley Shakoda and Anne Marie Boyer; 4 great grandchildren David, Daniel and Ilaria Blakley and Taelaunee Boyer. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a brother Fred Shipe, a grandson Christian and 4 nephews Steven, Jeff, John and David.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.

Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway, with Fr. John Detisch presiding.

Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Nursing Department C/O Christ the King Manor 1100 West Long Avenue DuBois, PA 15801.

