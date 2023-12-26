Mary E. Dechant, 86, of Fryburg passed away Sunday, December 24, 2023, after a brief illness.

Born on August 23, 1937 in Fryburg she was the daughter of Henry W. and Lucy Obenrider Dechant.

Mary attended St. Michael Elementary School and graduated from North Clarion High School in 1955.

She was a member of St. Michael Church and served as the church secretary for over 50 years starting in 1962 until she retired a few years ago.

Mary enjoyed spending time in her garden, reading, making Christmas decorations, and watching the Pirates and Steelers

She is survived by her siblings, John Dechant and his wife Lorraine of Meadville, James “Jim” Dechant of Fryburg, Martha Kaltenbach of Fryburg, Thomas and his wife Kathleen of Chargrin Falls, OH, Anna Rose Gilara of Venus, and Dennis Dechant and his wife Jody of San Diego CA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Paul, brothers-in-law Victor Gilara and Dewayne Kaltenbach and a sister-in-law Sally Dechant.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Wednesday, December 27, from 2 p.n. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9p.m.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 28, at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Memorials in Mary’s honor may be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

