DEVELOPING NEWS: Police Searching for Venango County Man Who Went Missing on Christmas Eve

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are searching for an Oil City man who was last seen on Christmas Eve.

According to a report released on Tuesday, December 26, the Oil City Police Department is attempting to locate Aubrey Walters, 46, of Oil City.

Walters is described as a white male, approximately 6’1” tall with a slim build and shaved and/or bald head.

He was declared missing by family on or about December 24, police said.

His current whereabouts are unknown.

Lt. Cory Ruditis is leading the investigation for OCPD.

Anyone having information concerning Walters’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Oil City Police Department at 814-678-3080.

