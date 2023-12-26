Rosalie S. “Rosie” Odier, 83, went to be with the Lord on Friday December 22, 2023, at her home.

Rosie was born March 5, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank M. and Elaine D. Davis Shorts.

She graduated from Oil City High School in 1958 and worked for the Oil City School District and Northwest Pa. Bank.

She then worked for the Civil Service Commission and for the Dept. of Health in Washington, D.C., where she received a superior work performance from the Surgeon General of the U.S. in 1965.

Rosie settled down to raise her family and returned to the Franklin area where she worked for the Welch and Welch Law Firm in Oil City.

She then went to work for VisionQuest, a youth services organization. She aided in opening a VisionQuest Camp at Chambersburg, Pa. where she received a monetary award from the founder in 1999 and was employed there in recruitment and personnel.

Rosie returned to Franklin in 1998 as assistant personnel director, retired in May 2002 and moved to the Girard area.

Rosie was a member of the Rocky Grove Ave. Presbyterian Church in Franklin where she served as a Deacon, Elder, Trustee, Financial Secretary, Sunday School teacher and Bible School helper, and was President of the Women’s Assoc. of Presbyterian Churches.

She also attended Girard Alliance Church in Girard and was a member and secretary of the Girard Alliance Church Women’s Assoc., Girard Alliance Prime Timer’s Ministry Group, and the Elk Valley Garden Association, where she was also recording secretary.

She was treasurer of the Youthful Spirits in the Franklin area, trainer for the American Cancer Society “Reach for Recovery” program and was Chairwoman of the Survivor Tent of Oil City’s “Relay for Life.” She served as President of the RSVP Assoc. of Venango County, and volunteered at the Northwest Legal Services following her retirement.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia R. Ottesen; her brothers, Ronald F. Shorts and Frank M Shorts.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Gina M. Metzenbacher and her granddaughter, Megan Ann Metzenbacher; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the the Kirtland Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 108 Franklin, PA 16323.

Friends may call on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Edder Funeral Home Inc. 309 Main St. E. Girard. A Funeral Service will be held there the following day, Thursday, December 28, at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at the Lamey Cemetery.

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.

