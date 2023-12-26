 

SPONSORED: New Year, New Cooper Tires – Stop at Kerle Tire Company Today!

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Kerle aCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Start the New Year with All New Tires from Kerle Tire Company in Clarion.

(Pictured above: New Cooper Road and Trail AT.)

Click here to view their tire catalog or stop in to see them at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Kerle - 3 new

Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road in Clarion, Pa.

For more information, call 814-226-6657, visit Kerle Tire’s website at https://www.kerletire.com/, or check out their Facebook page here.

Kerle Tire - new

Kerle Tire Company is your one-stop, on-the-spot headquarters for a complete line of quality tires.

Kerle Tire Company is your one-stop, on-the-spot headquarters for a complete line of quality tires.

