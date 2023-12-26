Christmas in Clarion: It Was a Wonderful Life
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Facebook group “Growing Up in Clarion” recently asked readers what they remembered about Christmas in Clarion.
(Pictured above: Norman Rea and First L&R Santa.)
One was sitting on Santa’s lap and watching an operating train display at two competing hardware stores on Main Street.
Second was the display.
In the 50s and 60s, hardware stores included everything from hardware to toys to model trains, creating a “magical” experience.
Christmas shopping in Clarion, starting in the early 50s, involved many stores on Main Street. Still, people of a certain age remember the two large stores at each side of the Main Street shopping district, Ditz Hardware and L&R, because both stores offered visits by Santa, large working train displays, and a buttload of toys. Oh, there were the Christmas Sears Catalogs that offered a glimpse of toys, but these two stores offered toys you could touch.
L&R and Ditz’s were Clarion’s Amazon.
Bill Rea Jr. started his career with L&R when I was ten years old in 1953 as a Guinea pig for the selection of Christmas toys to sell at his father’s store.
Back in the day, stores like L&R bought their Christmas toy selections in June, and Father Bill Sr. decided it would be a good idea to bring his son Bill with them to help select which toys to stock for the holidays. Toys were purchased from two large toy warehouses in Pittsburgh and Johnstown.
“They took me along as a ten-year-old,” Bill recalled. “They asked, Would you like this? Would you like to have this, what do you think about this? “I was right in the middle of picking out many toys from 10 years old through 25 and helped set up for Christmas.”
Dan Williams & Carole Williams with the Ditz Santa.
“I grew up in the middle of all that. I knew all the Santa Clauses as the store employees grew,” Rea said. “I worked as a salesperson even when I was 10. I would put the layaway toys back in the cubby holes, help wrap them, and recommend things.
“The train was Norman Rea’s idea,” Bill’s grandfather.
“Initially, the train set upstairs, and we helped drill holes through the wall. There was a partition in the back that went from the retail space into storage space, and that was where we set up the tunnels the train came through, and we could maintain the trains back there,” Rea said.
“Then, we moved the trains down to the front window right in the late 50s, I think by 61 or 62 maybe, and had the train display down there, and it always drew a pretty good crowd, too. Ditz carried Lionel, and we carried the American Flyer by Gilbert. We had quite a competition. American Flyer was more realistic, but Lionel was so much more significant. We both sold a ton of trains. We would order between 36 and 100 train sets, three cars to 12 cars.
“It was a friendly competition between John Ditz and L&R, but we both always had an excellent inventory of cars and stations and electrical devices that workload crossroads and things like that.”
The attraction of live-action train sets was undeniable for Ditz’s and L&R, simply because all kids did not have trains.
“Many a day, I would stop at my dad’s garage at 4th & Main and go to the L&R to see the trains and toys,” said Richard Weaver. “One day, they were closing and turned off the lights. I was still upstairs, pitch dark, 12 years old, and scared. I found the stairs and down to the entrance. Good memories.”
Later, the trains were moved to the first floor and in the L&R front window, attracting crowds watching from the sidewalks.
“We’d bring them in the door and let them run the trains for a while. We had two double transformers to run four trains at a time, and we had one relatively safe setup, so you couldn’t speed it and roll it over anything,” said Rea.
Santa also attracted customers to both to both stores.
Tom Best – who is now 82 and lives in Warren, Pa. – was on the L&R’s first Santa’s lap in 1947. Jake Black was L&R’s first Santa.
“Jake Black was our first Santa Claus. He was a paint contractor who worked for us, and everybody loved him, and then Henry Murphy, who worked in our carpet department for years, took over for Jake,” said Rea. “Jerry Shingledecker was manager of the store and would do double duty as Santa.”
Santa usually promised the kids their requested gifts without consulting with their parents.
“One parent told the story of their son not receiving his asked-for Christmas present of a toy tractor and called Santa a liar. The mother told her son that times were tough, and Santa went worldwide giving gifts. The family later traveled to the boy’s grandparents and found his present there.”
Rea said they also had a few of those instances and recalled that one family was in the store with their kids, and they walked around and couldn’t afford anything they were looking and touching, but the staff packed up one heck of a basket and put in the trunk of their car for themselves.
“I used to run from the L&R down to Murphy’s five and dime to see if I could beat Santa Claus down there. Two Santa Clauses in less than three blocks confused me,” said Roberta Rowan.
There was also a rule that every gift purchased at L&R must be wrapped.
“Dad was manager of the L&R at that time,” said Melanie Shingledecker Parker.
“We had an incredible train layout at home in our family room. I don’t remember whether or not any part of his layout at home was used in the Christmas layout at the store. I wasn’t much interested in trains at the time. I was stuck up in the toy department wrapping gifts. Every single gift that left the L&R had to be wrapped. The wrapping paper came on huge rolls like meat paper. Hobby horses were fun to wrap (NOT). The lay-aways were back under the eaves upstairs. Every cubic inch of space was crammed with layaways. We had to crawl back on hands and knees to get the smaller items in the back.”
Sharron Martin, daughter of Don Stroup, offered an answer to what the “L” stood for in L&R.
“The name was Leeds,” said Sharron. “L&R was started in the building at the corner of 8th and Main. Then, they built the building we remember. Mr. Leeds just moved away and left the business. Then it was just Grandpa Norman Rea, and eventually, Uncle Bill (Rea Sr.), and then my dad (Don Stroup) went to work there after the war.”
Memories are all we have left of Ditz’s and L&R.
The former Dietz building will soon reopen as Clarion Ace Hardware and the L&R building was rebuilt by the Clarion University Foundation as a regional Health Science Center and later sold to Clarion County to serve as its administrative building.
The names of the buildings can change, but the memories of former Christmas seasons will continue.
