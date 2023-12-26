SPONSORED: Matric Group Has an Opening for a Program Manager
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Matric Group, located in Seneca, PA, has an opening for a Program Manager.
The Program Manager’s role is to support Matric by understanding customer needs and their respective job duties.
The Program Manager will support the company’s business goals and perform functions necessary to maintain regular sales, customer service, and administrative support activities.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- All associates have personal responsibility and accountability to ensure their day-to-day activities adhere to Matric’s quality and environmental policies.
- Provide account management to multi-million-dollar accounts, particularly to Margin Controls, Bill of Materials Management, and ongoing obsolete component management.
- Coordinates the operation of departments to confirm that assigned programs are completed according to specifications, budgets, and timelines.
- Formulate, organize, and monitor inter-connected projects through the MRP and scheduling meetings.
- Maintain accurate date controls with the customer and scheduling to assist in forecasting monthly/yearly results.
- Participates in forecast review meetings with customers and management to support and encourage continual improvement efforts for the company and its customers.
- Coordinates the Contract Review process steps to ensure agreement with customer specifications and the company’s disseminated RFQ proposal.
- Coordinates and manages the Engineering Order (EO)/Engineering Change Notice (ECN) process concerning Open Orders.
- Coordinates and manages the New Product Review (NPR) process related to the Department.
- Assists the Materials Manager in identifying opportunities to enhance the company’s ability to meet customer expectations through supply-chain management initiatives.
- Coordinates updating accurate pricing and cost for our customer base with the assistance/approval of management. When required, validates pricing through Financial Services and Manufacturing Services.
- Manages the day-to-day activities for Matric customer accounts along with company-developed products. To include all pull-in requests, NCRs required for customers, and update stock jobs per customer needs.
- Coordinates volume-pricing opportunities where identifiable for individual customer accounts.
- Reviews and analyzes MRP requirements to assist in determining delivery dates, shortages, etc.
- Assists in coordinating the company’s customers’ overall production/delivery schedule.
- Interfaces with internal and external customers to provide continual improvement and enhancements to the Contract Review, RFQ, NPR, EO/ECN, and forecasting processes.
- Interfaces with customers via telephone to accept/process purchase orders and return acknowledgments.
- Performs data entry as required to ensure order bookings and proper material requirements planning.
- Interfaces with customers on orders, expedites, deliveries, and customer service requests.
- Responds to customer inquiries about terms, pricing, delivery, etc., regarding past, present, or future orders.
- Interfaces with customers to field technical product questions and applicable service concerns.
- Assists and interfaces with the Sales Department to support and resolve technical issues.
- Participates along with Engineering, Sales, and the Materials Manager in product ramp-up discussions with customers to plan for future demand/needs appropriately.
- Performs other activities as management requires to assist in achieving Matric’s business goals.
Qualifications:
- High School/Business School graduate with 3-5 years of previous work experience in a related area. Associate or Bachelor of Science degree desirable.
- 3-5 years of electronic manufacturing, technical experience, and program management experience.
- A working knowledge of ERP and JIT concepts is desirable
- Experience with engineering drawings, BOMs, and designs is desirable.
- Excellent communication (verbal/written), computer, organizational, leadership, and interpersonal skills.
- Understanding of product development specifications and contract assembly methods and procedures.
- Excellent understanding of the company’s products, conversions, derivations, etc.
- Must have a solid ability to multitask multiple levels of priorities effectively.
- Ability to function well in a high-paced and at times, stressful environment.
Working conditions (if applicable):
- Typical indoor office environment.
Physical requirements (if applicable):
- Limited physical activity; lifting files and/or boxes of up to 15 pounds on an infrequent basis.
- Considerable time (30-40 hours/week) working with a personal computer.
- Travel to customer locations is probable.
Essential Job Functions:
- Available to work in different time zones as needed and attend to customer international calls to achieve customer demands.
- Verbal and written communication skills for communicating with customers and internal staff. Skill set to speak and understand international customers in English.
- A high degree of accuracy in entering data for customer orders.
- Ability to multi-task and follow up with customers and/or internal shareholders to ensure customer delivery.
- Be able to follow work procedures and instructions, both written and verbal.
- Ability to work well with other team members, safely performing work.
What Matric Group Offers:
- Competitive Wages
- Flexible Schedules
- Full Benefits, including Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance
- Company-paid life insurance, short-term disability, and long-term disability
- Tuition Reimbursement Program
- Matching 401(k) Plan and more
Click HERE to learn more about this position and other opportunities Matric Group has to offer!
Matric Group is located at 2099 Hill City Road, Seneca, PA 16346. For more information about Matric and what they have to offer please visit www.matric.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.