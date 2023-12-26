All Out Collision Center in Shippenville Is Open for Business
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Don’t wait months to get your car fixed after that deer collision or accident. All Out Collision Center in Shippenville is ready to get you in and get your vehicle back to new without the long wait.
Cody Matthews, a familiar name and owner of All Out Automotive, is also the owner of All Out Collision Center and brings many years of auto repair and collision repair experience to his new business.
All Out Collision can work with any insurance company and uses OEM replacement parts whenever possible.
They take great pride in their work and will ensure every customer is 100% satisfied when they leave.
Accidents happen, but you can trust All Out Collision to get you back on the road as quickly as possible.
The business is located at 6949 Rt. 322, Shippenville, PA, United States, 16254
Give them a call at 814-918-2121 or reach out by email to alloutcollision322@gmail.com
Visit All Out Collision Center on Facebook.
