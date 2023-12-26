Steven Winston Churchill, 65, of Franklin, died peacefully at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, December 19, 2023, in his home surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Among other things, Steven was well-known for being an incredible neighbor, using his free time to fix anything.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.