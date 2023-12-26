 

Troopers Investigating Theft of Cell Phone From Local Man’s Car

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

detail-1012629_1280 (1)FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – State Police are investigating a reported theft of a cell phone from a local man’s vehicle.

According to a release issued on Monday, December 25, the theft took place on Liberty Street in Franklin, Venango County, around 7:09 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12.

Police say a cell phone, described as a Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, was “possibly” taken from inside a vehicle by a known actor.

According to police, the cell phone is valued at $1,800.00.

The victim is a 72-year-old Emlenton man.

This investigation is ongoing.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


